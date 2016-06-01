People really, really like that gray Cavs Finals hat

Not long after the Cleveland Cavaliers clinched the Eastern Conference Finals, LeBron James put on a gray NBA Finals hat featuring the Cavs logo. Good luck finding one.

The hat quickly sold out at the Quicken Loans Arena Team Shop after last week's win over the Toronto Raptors.

The cap, made by Adidas, was sold for $30, though popped up on sites like E-Bay after Game 6 for double that price. On Twitter, fans have reached out to @cavsteamshop hoping the hat will be restocked and sold.

@bigmaaaan @adidas We currently working on getting more hats! Stay tuned to @CavsTeamShop for announcements! — Cavaliers Team Shop (@CavsTeamShop) May 31, 2016





The hat was restocked, but sold out again Sunday.

RESTOCKED: The ECC Locker Room Hat will be available in limited quantities today (5/29) @ The Cavaliers Team Shop! pic.twitter.com/O9apPpleX9 — Cavaliers Team Shop (@CavsTeamShop) May 29, 2016

The Cavaliers haven’t given an official time line on when the hat will be back in the team shop, but encourages fans to follow them on social media for updates.

Some have been found at the Dillard's in North Olmsted's Great Northern Mall.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.