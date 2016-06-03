Mansfield family makes statement on heroin with yard display

A Mansfield family is sending a strong message about the drug problem in their community. (Source: WOIO)

Stoney Oney has lived in Mansfield his whole life and he doesn't like what he sees lately.

"Break-ins right and left. Robberies right and left. Overdoses every day. Every day. Hard to put up with," said Oney.

"I know 4-5 people that have been hooked on it. They've ruined their lives, wrecked everything, lost everything. It's sad," said Eddie McGinty.

So the Oney's put up a display on his Burger Avenue home, to send a message to anybody and everybody affected by the growing heroin epidemic in Richland County.

The display has a female mannequin in black lace, holding a child, in front of a coffin with a male mannequin. The sign in front reads "Is this really what it takes to get you off drugs?"

There were 22 accidental overdoses in 2013 (21 heroin related) and 28 in 2014 (26 heroin related) according to the Richland County Coroner.

There were 39 overdose deaths last year, eight in July alone.

So far in 2016, there are at least two, and 10 more cases pending. Narcan, the antidote to opioid overdoses has been administered 111 times already this year.

Like they hoped, The display is getting attention.

"It's a reality check, really. There's really only one end to what drugs can do," said McGinty, also a life-long Mansfield resident.

Stoney says he's been floored by the reaction he's gotten both locally and on social media.

"Maybe somebody will stop doing drugs. Maybe somebody will get the message and give it up. If it's saves just one its a good thing. If it changes one person's mind, it's a good thing," he said.

The Oney's have a whole shed full of costumes and props they use to make these kinds of statements. They plan on keeping this one up for two weeks until another idea comes to them.



