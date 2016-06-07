Tonight at 11: New evidence in FAA case against Hopkins Airport

Is Hopkins Airport safe during the winter months? The airport was fined nearly three quarters of a million dollars recently for 4 specific weather related issues.

It was a huge fine with a huge concern.

Now, fines have been lowered to $200,000 after 4 airport issues were explained to the FAA.

We wondered if the problems had been overblown and lumped in as "weather related safety concerns" based on skimpy evidence.

Cleveland 19 News reporter Paul Orlousky has found evidence that weather related safety concerns was the case.

Tonight at 11 on CBS Cleveland 19 News.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.