Family who says Kent man was 'wrongly' killed sues police

Douglas Yon (Source: Facebook)

    Thursday, December 17 2015
    Friday, December 18 2015 6:20 AM EST2015-12-18 11:20:30 GMT

    Tuesday, December 22 2015
    Tuesday, December 22 2015 10:33 PM EST2015-12-23 03:33:29 GMT
    Friday, December 18 2015
    Friday, December 18 2015 10:30 AM EST2015-12-18 15:30:48 GMT
KENT, OH (WOIO) -

The family Douglas Yon is suing the Kent Police Department.

Back in December, Shauna Yon called 911 for help getting her cousin Douglas to leave her house in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

When police arrived, Yon confronted four police officers with a machete. 

Officers shot and killed the 25-year-old after he ran towards them with the machete and refused to stop.

The federal lawsuit, seeking $100,000, alleges Yon was wrongly shot and killed.   

