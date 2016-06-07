Family who says Kent man was 'wrongly' killed sues police

Authorities said 25-year-old Douglas "Doug" Yon was shot when he wouldn't leave a Virginia Ave. home and refused to drop a machete when confronted by police.

Officers names in Kent shooting not released

The woman who called 911 for help when family member Douglas Yon would not leave her house shares new details about what happened before Kent Police shot and killed the 25-year-old.

An investigation is underway after Kent Police shot and killed a 25-year-old man early Thursday morning.

Machete-wielding man shot and killed by Kent Police

The family Douglas Yon is suing the Kent Police Department.

Back in December, Shauna Yon called 911 for help getting her cousin Douglas to leave her house in the 600 block of Virginia Avenue.

When police arrived, Yon confronted four police officers with a machete.

Officers shot and killed the 25-year-old after he ran towards them with the machete and refused to stop.

The federal lawsuit, seeking $100,000, alleges Yon was wrongly shot and killed.

