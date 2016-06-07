Officials: Flats East Bank eyes open container designation

Flats East Bank could soon become an open container area. It’d be the first of its kind in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Flats East Bank could soon become an open container area. It’d be the first of its kind in Cleveland.

City councilors approved an application process for outdoor refreshment areas Monday, and officials say developers with the Flats East Bank project have expressed interest.

City open container laws would not apply in such areas, as long as patrons carry alcoholic beverages in approved plastic bottles or cups sold therein.

Councilors will have the final say over which applications are approved, and would be required to review each designated area on an annual basis. Cleveland can only set up two open container areas in the city, according to recently passed state law approving open container areas.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.