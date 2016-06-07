FOUND: Missing Garfield Heights woman is safe

The Garfield Heights Police woman missing since last Thursday has been found.

According to Garfield Heights police 44-year-old Monique Gray is safe and left home on her own.

Gray was last seen by her children in the early hours of June 2.

Details of her whereabouts have not been revealed.

