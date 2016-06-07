Is Roger Goodell dead? NFL Twitter account hacked - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Is Roger Goodell dead? NFL Twitter account hacked

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
Roger Goodell (Source: AP Images) Roger Goodell (Source: AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Roger Goodell is not dead, despite a tweet that was posted on the NFL Twitter account June 7, 2016. 

The tweet from @NFL that read, "We regret to inform out fans that our commission, Roger Goodell, has passed away. He was 57. #RIP" was deleted soon after it was posted. 

Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted the account was hacked. 

 

