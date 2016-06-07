Is Roger Goodell dead? NFL Twitter account hacked

Roger Goodell is not dead, despite a tweet that was posted on the NFL Twitter account June 7, 2016.

The tweet from @NFL that read, "We regret to inform out fans that our commission, Roger Goodell, has passed away. He was 57. #RIP" was deleted soon after it was posted.

Adam Schefter of ESPN tweeted the account was hacked.

NFL's Twitter account was hacked. Roger Goodell is working away. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2016

NFL Twitter account still is being hacked.

And Roger Goodell still is alive. pic.twitter.com/RLoNoP204P

— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 7, 2016

