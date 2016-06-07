Budget update: Board approves RTA fare increases

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s board of trustees has approved fare increases and service changes to help offset a $7 million budget shortfall. (Source: WOIO)

The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s board of trustees has approved fare increases and service changes to help offset a $7 million budget shortfall.

Most of the fare increases are 25 cents or less. They’ll take effect Aug. 14.

Click or tap here for a complete list of fare and service adjustments

The total increase in revenue for each 25-cent adjustment is projected to be $3.5 million annually, officials said.

"The last thing RTA wants to do is raise fares or cut service,” said RTA CEO and General Manager Joe Calabrese. “But it is felt that today’s decision stabilizes RTA’s budget with as minimal an impact to our customers as possible.”

The decision came after 16 public hearings.

