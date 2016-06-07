Former Marine said Time Warner fired him for lowering flag on Memorial Day

A former marine said he was fired by Time Warner for lowering the flag on Memorial Day.

The North Carolina man, Allen Thornwell, said he lowered the cable company's American flag to half-staff on Memorial Day, but he didn't think he needed to ask permission.

The company confirmed Thornwell is no longer with the company.

More about this story and the outrage can be found in the Charlotte Observer.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.