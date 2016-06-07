Best ballpark food poll features Melt's Parmageddon

Melt Bar and Grilled is vying for a top spot in the USA Today Best Ballpark Food Readers Poll. (Source: WOIO)

The Parmageddon is available to Indians fans at Progressive Field. It's a twist on the grilled cheese made with sharp cheddar and stuffed with a potato and onion pirogi, sauteed onions and Napa vodka kraut.

Other entries include the Bisbee Tamale at Chase Field in Phoenix and Mahi Mahi Tacos at PetCo Park in San Diego.

Voting ends June 20 at noon EST.