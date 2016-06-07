Shaker Heights CVS structurally unsafe after van crash

Police are looking for the driver who crashed a green van into a Shaker Heights CVS. (Source: Raycom Media)

Officers were called to 20641 Fairmount Blvd. Sunday morning after reports of loud noises. A green van was at the scene, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

Police say the structure is not safe as a result of the damage.

A K-9 unit was called in to assist in the investigation. The driver has not yet been located.

