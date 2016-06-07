Cavs drink raw juice to enhance performance

Jen Picciano and Anna Harouvis of Anna in the Raw sample freshly blended juice. (Source: WOIO)

What's fueling the Cavs toward victory tonight at The Q? Juice! The team has favorites and exclusive blends made just for them, by Anna in the Raw, to ensure peak performance.

"When you take the number one athletes in the world and you give them the best fuel for their body, they can't lose," said juicer to champions, Anna Harouvis.

She's the personal juicer for the Indians and the Cavs, and several other individual athletes, rock stars, bands and movie productions.

Harouvis says the Cavaliers currently favor her Aphrodite variety, made of pineapple, apple, and mint. Each bottle has about six pounds of produce.

It's made with 100 percent non-GMO, organic produce. Harouvis says by taking the pulp out, all the energy and vitamins enter your blood stream faster.

"Instead of having a sports drink that perhaps might have 10 percent juice, or 5 percent juice and the rest sugar, they're going to get dehydrated faster," she said.

She says the ingredients help with bruising, and recovery. Apples provide fiber.

"The mint is calming for the tummy. So if they get jitters or nerves, it actually helps them," she said.

