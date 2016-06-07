Avon Lake announces closures at beaches, pool

Beaches will be closed at Avon Lake's Miller Road Park and Veterans' Memorial Park Tuesday and Wednesday due to a Beach Hazard Statement, Avon Lake Parks and Recreation announced.

The statement was issued by the National Weather Service in Cleveland, creating a high swimming risk until Wednesday evening.

Additionally, the Ellen Trivanovich Pool will be closed Tuesday due to low water temperatures.

