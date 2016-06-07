Mom not charged with OVI after 12-year-old tells 9-1-1 operator, 'My mom is really drunk'

Lakewood Police say they are still investigating after a 12-year-old boy called 9-1-1 from inside the car his mom was driving to say, "my mom is really drunk."

Police pulled over 39-year-old Tanisha Robinson at 17500 Madison Avenue. Robinson's two other children were in the car at the time, along with her 12-year-old son. The two other children are 2 and 8 years old.

In dash camera video, Robinson appears disoriented and is having trouble answering the officer's questions. She tells the officer that she is diabetic and that her sugar is high, but she also tells police she drank some vodka.

Police say Robinson's blood alcohol level was above the legal limit, but her blood glucose level was elevated as well.

Robinson was taken to the hospital. After being treated, police say Robinson's children left with her.

A representative of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services confirms the agency is involved with the family, but said that the children are not in their custody.

Robinson was found guilty of child endangering, driving under suspension, having expired plates and a seatbelt violation.

