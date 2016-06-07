ACLU to protestors: know your rights

Tuesday the ACLU of Ohio spoke about it's worries about the upcoming Republican National Convention.

2016 REPUBLICAN NATIONAL CONVENTION

Specifically, people who want to protest and how police respond.

30 groups have filed protest permit applications so far.

There will be a free speech zone at Public Square and protest displays at Perk Park on East 12th and Willard Park.

The parade route is over the Lorain Carnegie Bridge.

The ACLU has threatened legal action saying it's too far away from the Q, where the convention is being held.

The group has a constitutional playbook, take a look below:

