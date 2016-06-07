911 reports: Woman attacked by black bear in Carroll County

Akron police said they have received numerous calls for a black bear in the area of George Washington Boulevard and Faye Road around 6:45 a.m. Police are monitoring the area while children head off to school.More >>
Stark County's black bear is still on the move! Cleveland 19 first told you about the bear Friday. Since then, it's been creeping up all over town and making people nervous.More >>
Ohio wildlife officials are asking residents to leave alone a black bear that was spotted in Stark County.More >>
Here's a good reminder for people and pets this time of the year. A bear was spotted in Hudson near Walters Road.More >>
"Sunnyside Up" is a daily morning talk show featuring Wake Up Cleveland's Neeha Curtis and Julian Glover.More >>
A mother shared lyrics of a "lockdown" song posted in her child's classroom, and it garnered a lot of response on social media.More >>
A study shows that working women are taking a toll and are reporting feeling more exhausted and more depressed than ever.More >>
The Cleveland Kids’ Book Bank works year round to make sure children stay connected to books and up to speed with literacy. They're in the midst of their summer “Stop the Slide” campaign.More >>
Culinary students at the Jane Addams Business Careers Center, part of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, are debuting a food truck this week at Walnut Wednesday.More >>
