911 reports: Woman attacked by black bear in Carroll County

By Sia Nyorkor, Cleveland 19 Reporter
CARROLLTON, OH (WOIO) -

There are wild claims coming out of Carroll County -- a woman claims she was attacked by a black bear!

Friday, June 3, Carroll County Sheriff Office received a 9-1-1 call after an 18-year-old woman said she was attacked by a black bear while camping near Atwood Lake.

Deputies and Ohio Division of Wildlife went to the campsite but the woman refused medical treatment. Officials searched the area but did not find evidence of a bear at the campsite -- no tracks, fur, blood or scat.

But the Sheriff says he's is taking the report seriously.

"She advised that she was attacked by a black bear. The bear weighed approximately 100 lbs, cut her on the arm and the bear finally took off running away," said Sheriff Dale Williams.

Last month, there were several black bear spottings in Northeast Ohio: one near Akron and another in North Canton. It's been several years since a black bear was spotted down in Carroll County but officials are keeping their eyes open.

 Neighbors say anything's possible.

"We got wild animals around here so I mean look at the woods and stuff. There's a lake, plenty of fish. If they're there, I hope he doesn't have a big family and have a reunion or anything like that!" said Kathy Kail.

The National Parks Service says if you do see a bear, talk calmly so the bear knows you are a human and not prey. Stand your ground but slowly wave your arms. Don't scream or imitate bear sounds.

