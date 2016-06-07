Cleveland Police looking for missing 16-year-old

Police are looking for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a month.

Cleveland Police say Destiny Scales has been missing since May 18. Scales is a black female, 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 lbs. She was last seen at her Norwood Avenue home in Cleveland.

Her family has not heard from her since May, and she hasn't been in school. She has run away before, but it is unusual for her to not contact family.

