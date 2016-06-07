Browns executive dies after long battle with brain cancer

The Browns and NFL lost a 35-year veteran of professional football Tuesday after a lengthy battle with brain cancer.

Executive Vice President Bryan Wiedmeier spent more than three decades in the background of the NFL as a leader of teams' business endeavors. He passed away Tuesday at the age of 57.

Wiedmeier was diagnosed with Stage Four brain cancer in October 2012 and after undergoing surgery to remove a glioblastoma tumor, was given 15 months to live. He survived for nearly four years.

Wiedmeier spent his first 29 seasons in pro football with the Miami Dolphins, and his last six with the Browns, where he was a driving force behind the club's long-term planning. He held a pivotal role in $125 million of renovations and improvements to FirstEnergy Stadium, according to the team.

Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam had this to say on the passing of Wiedmeier:

“It’s with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Bryan Wiedmeier. We were very fortunate to have gotten to know him during our time with the Browns. Bryan truly is a special person, exactly the type of person you want in your organization and on a personal level as a friend. He would always put others before himself and we always valued his opinion because of his vast experience in the league. We had the opportunity to spend some time with Bryan and his family last week and were really moved by his spirit at this most difficult time. He loved his family and will be sorely missed. Our sympathy goes out to Mary and his family.”

Wiedmeier is survived by his wife, Mary K., and five children, Lauren, Victoria, John, Danielle and Matthew.

