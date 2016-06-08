Ramp to I-71 reopens after tomato spill

A tomato truck is finally upright hours after it overturned Wednesday morning on the ramp from I-90 eastbound to I-71/SR 176.

The spill happened around 4 a.m., causing a big mess. The ramp to I-71/SR 176 didn't reopen until the lunch hour.

Motorists were detoured onto I-490 EB.

EMS was called to the scene but say there were no injuries.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.