Ramp to I-71 reopens after tomato spill

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A tomato truck is finally upright hours after it overturned Wednesday morning on the ramp from I-90 eastbound to I-71/SR 176. 

The spill happened around 4 a.m., causing a big mess. The ramp to I-71/SR 176 didn't reopen until the lunch hour.

Motorists were detoured onto I-490 EB.

EMS was called to the scene but say there were no injuries.

