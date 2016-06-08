Dog saved but 2 cats killed in house fire

Two cats died Tuesday night in a house fire that erupted in the basement, a spokeswoman for the Parma Fire Dept. fire said.

The blaze started about 9:30 at night.

Firefighters responded to a call of a house filling with smoke in the 2700 block of North Ave. When crews arrived they found the residents out of the house.

Firefighters we able to quickly put the fire out and rescue the family dog but were unsuccessful in saving two cats.

There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.

