Lorain County residents may hear explosions Wednesday

Bomb squad training will take place Wednesday in Lorain County. (Source: WOIO)

It involves the detonation of low-level explosives. The Lorain County sheriff said people in Carlisle Township, Eastern Amherst Township and Elyria may be able to hear the small blasts.

Training will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is not open to the public.

