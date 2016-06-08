Bond set for man accused of driving drunk, hitting teen

The man accused of driving drunk and hitting a Fairview High School student earlier this year appeared in court Wednesday. (Source: Raycom Media)

The man accused of driving drunk and hitting a Fairview High School student earlier this year appeared in court Wednesday.

David Powlowski was charged with aggravated vehicular assault and operating a vehicle under the influence after the incident.

"I was just walking in front of her and she was behind me. I heard a noise, it was a big thump, and I just turned around and I was like, 'Whoa,' and all I see is this girl screaming and blood everywhere under this huge car," said witness Sean Jenkins, 14.

Jenkins said he noticed the driver after teachers dragged the victim from underneath the car.

"He had one hand on the wheel and he just looked down. The girl was right next to him and he was like, 'Are you OK?' He didn't get out of the car," he said.

Police said Powlowski, 60, of Fairview Park, showed signs of alcohol use. He was given a breathalyzer test and the results showed a BAC of .177.

Powlowski was issued a $2,000 cash-only bond and electronic home detention. His next court appearance was scheduled for June 13.

