New EMTs to keep city's available ambulances at 18

The city of Cleveland will soon have 15 new paramedics.

Following their Wednesday graduate from the EMT Cadet Training Academy, they’ll continue intensive training on an ambulance with field training officers. After that, they’ll be released to full independent duty.

They’ll help keep the number of ambulances available to handle medical emergencies in Cleveland at 18.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.