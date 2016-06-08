Secret Service preps for the RNC

There will be a special briefing from the Secret Service on the preparations for the Republican National Convention, which will take place in Cleveland, Ohio at the Quickens Loan Arena from July 18, 2016 to July 21, 2016.

The RNC will host approximately 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from each of the 50 states. This convention will also include approximately 15,000 credential media, an international press corps as well as bringing 50,000 visitors to Cleveland during this gathering.

The United States Secret Service is the lead agency for the Hard Zone for the 2016 Republican National Convention. The United States Secret Service is collaborating with the City of Cleveland on the design and implementation of the overall security plan for the Republican National Convention. The United States Secret Service is also responsible for all dignitary protection and will coordinate all movement associated with this responsibility.

At this time the United States Secret Service will provide a description of the National Special Security Event and their responsibility to event security, their partnership with the lead law enforcement agency and the role of the United States Secret Service.

The Cleveland Division of Police is the lead law enforcement agency. The Division of Police is responsible for the direction, supervision and management of all law enforcement officers outside of the Hard Zone. These efforts will be coordinated by Police Chief Calvin Williams and Deputy Chief of Operations Edward Tomba. Both individuals will be present to provide information regarding deployment and resources.

