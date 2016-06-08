Dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Erie today

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts (Updated at 8:50 AM):

Heads up, beach go-ers! We want you to be aware of the potential for dangerous swimming conditions on Lake Erie beaches today. (Not that you'll be sunbathing this afternoon. We're only forecasting highs in the lower to mid 60s along the lakefront.) This risk is present all the way from Erie County beaches to Ashtabula County beaches.

The combination of wind and large waves, including rip currents and longshore currents, will make the water treacherous today. These swimming risks can create life-threatening conditions, even for experienced swimmers. Many local beaches will even be closed today.

Follow the instructions of local authorities, heed all posted signage, or just stay out of the water.

