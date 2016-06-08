Cavs depending on fans to 'Defend the Land'

LeBron James said it: 'It's a do or die game.' The Cleveland Cavs know the importance of game three, and so do the fans.

A few dozen Cavs fans gathered outside Quicken Loans Arena as early as 5am, as the crew from ESPN's Mike and Mike prepared for their live show in Gateway Plaza.

"Everybody I've talked to is worried. I think they'll great. They just need to come home, that's the problem. You're supposed to hold home court in the finals, so I'm not worried," says Ron from Parma. He has season tickets and plans to be at the Q all day, leading up to the 9pm game.

Another fan came all the way from Virginia just to see LeBron play: "I'm hoping he's successful and they win the game tonight."

Early Start for Fan Fest

Fan Fest is kicking off early. The free event starts at 5pm in Gateway Plaza. There will be live music, giveaways, games, food trucks. Fans can also gather there to watch the game on four giant television screens.

Defend the Land

Inside the Q, for the game, expect the entertainment crew, including the Cavs Scream Team and Cavs girls to focus on rallying the crowd.

"We're here to 'Defend the Land'. We were out at Golden State and their fans brought it, but our job tonight, we need to give our players the energy, that they already have, but we need to give them even more," says Ahmaad Crump, the in-arena emcee for the Cavs.

Free giveaways for ticket holders tonight include a tee-shirt, rally towel and light up bracelet.

