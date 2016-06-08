Dad GUILTY on all counts; Daughter found dead in crib

Judge Christopher Collier came back with a guilty verdict Wednesday in the bench trial Eric Warfel.

The Medina man was convicted of abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The 35-year-old was accused of leaving the body of his 20-month-old daughter, Ember, in a crib for more than a month.

No cause of death was ever determined.

Warfel had pleaded not guilty, by reason of insanity. However, he was found competent to stand trial.

Ember's body was discovered by a cable worker doing repair work in Warfel’s Forest Meadow apartment in July of 2015.

Warfel admitted to putting trash in the baby’s room to cover up the smell. The defendant has an 8-year-old who now lives with her grandparents, and a 5- month-old who also died suddenly in 2013.

Sentencing has been set for July 7.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.