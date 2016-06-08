Pup found in drain near railroad tracks, owner sought

Officials are looking for the owner of a dog found in an Ashland storm drain. (Source: Ashland County Pictures)

Officials are looking for the owner of a dog found in an Ashland storm drain.

A man was walking his dog along the railroad tracks between Cottage and Orange Streets when he noticed a medium-sized tan dog had fallen into the drain.

Ashland police and fire officials responded, and were able to retrieve the dog and take him to an area shelter. It's unclear how long the animal was in the drain.

Anyone with information on who the dog's owner might be should call 419-289-1911 or the confidential tip line 419-289-COPS.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.