Report: Kevin Love out for Game 3

According to the NBA.com Twitter page, the Cleveland Cavalier's will be without a member of the "big three" for Game Three of the NBA Finals.

After an injury in Game Two, Love was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol.

Kevin Love (concussion) reportedly won't be medically cleared to play for Game 3 (9 ET, ABC) #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/JR1kxZbCBU — NBA.com (@NBAcom) June 8, 2016

The Cavs lost the first two games in the best-of-seven series against defending champion Golden State Warriors. Games three and four will be played in Cleveland.

Here are five things Mark Schwab wants to see in Game 3.

