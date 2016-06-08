Just Pay Half: Goodtime I - Daytime Island Hopping Cruise Certificates (Good for 2 Adults) for Half Off!

Looking to have some fun this summer?

Goodtime I - Daytime Island Hopping Cruise Certificates (Good for 2 Adults) for only $27.55!

Get two Round-Trip Tickets aboard the Goodtime I for just HALF the price!

Join the Goodtime I Crew on an all day excursion to visit both Kelleys Island and Put-In-Bay. The Daytime Island Hopping Cruise sets sail Tuesday - Saturday and is fun for the whole family! While on board, the Captain will narrate the cruise, giving you information about everything you are seeing along the way. You can sit on the upper deck, and enjoy the lake breeze in your face while you cruise, or enjoy refreshments on the lower deck. This is the perfect way to explore the most popular Lake Erie Islands. Must call ahead for reservations.





Check out www.goodtimeboat.com for departure info, and PLEASE CALL US FOR RESERVATIONS AND AVAILABILITY. Trips begin select days through June. Please contact us for available dates! Our Tuesday through Saturday schedule will begin on June 27th. (NO DAYTRIPS ON SUNDAY OR MONDAY'S) OUR SEASON ENDS SATURDAY AUGUST 26TH. PLEASE SEE THE EVENT CALENDAR FOR COMPLETE SCHEDULE. First available Daytrip is June 10th. Please call us for available dates in June! BLACKOUT DATES July 21, July 22, August 12 and August 19. Last date of the year is August 26, 2017

Restrictions

Offer valid for two (2) people on board the Goodtime I Daytime Island Hopping cruise

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

No cash or credit back on unused amount

Not Valid for evening cruises

THERE ARE NO DAYTRIPS ON SUNDAY OR MONDAY

Last date of the year is August 26, 2017

BLACKOUT DATES: July 21, July 22, August 12 and August 19

Voucher will expire on 08/26/2017

Purchase Agreement

Location:

Jackson Street Pier

109 W. Shoreline Dr.

Sandusky, OH 44870

Website

Map