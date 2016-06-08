Opiates the driving force behind Euclid, East Cleveland saturation

It was called Operation Shield -- a two-day law enforcement saturation in the cities of Euclid and East Cleveland involving local, state and federal authorities. The goal of the operation, which took place this past Thursday and Friday, was to blanket the area with law enforcement in an attempt to combat the number of opiate overdoses in Cuyahoga County.

“There’s been a huge influx of opiate overdoses so we’re working the area and trying to work criminal interdiction to try to curb the overdoses that are occurring in Cuyahoga County,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Tim Timberlake.

Criminal interdiction refers to law enforcement officials trying to delay, disrupt or destroy the illegal drug trade in Ohio.

Cleveland 19 rode along exclusively with state highway troopers during those two days and witnessed them finding criminal indicators during seemingly routine stops, uncovering felony amounts of drugs, and arresting people with active warrants.

During the past several years in particular, state highway troopers have placed an increased emphasis on interdiction efforts while on criminal patrol. Thursday at 11 p.m. on Cleveland 19 News, tune in to ride along with law enforcement on northeast Ohio’s Operation Shield.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.