Secret Service to Cleveland Safety Committee on RNC: 'We are prepared for this'

For the first time, the U.S. Secret Service agent in charge of planning for the Republican National Convention, Ronald Rowe, sat down with Cleveland City Council's Safety Committee, telling everyone he was confident that, despite what critics have to say, Cleveland will be ready for an Olympic-sized event.

"In the event that there would be a tragic event here in the city of Cleveland, your department of safety would be prepared for it," said Rowe.

Rowe says the police force here has been put through extensive training that includes dealing with everything from an active shooter in a heavily populated area to maintaining operations while buildings are on fire.

Rowe still did not disclose the area that would be the most heavily secured, sometimes referred to as the "Red Zone," but confirmed that Quicken Loans Arena, where the convention will be taking place, is included in what they referred today as the "hard zone" -- only those who with proper credentials can gain access.

"I won't be able to disclose what the contours and dimensions of the secure perimeter are at this time. It is still being formulated," added Rowe. "We want to make sure that when we put it out, it is accurate, and we don't have to pull it back in."

Meanwhile, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says equipment that the police force will need is coming in daily. One thousand sets of fitted, personal protective gear has arrived.

Three hundred bicycles that many officers will use to patrol the city are ready to go.

Cleveland Deputy Police Chief Ed Tomba added that thousands of law enforcement officers from around the country have committed to helping to provide security during the convention.

