NBA Finals Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Golden State Warriors (Live Coverage)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are battling for Game 3 in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors tonight.
Game 3 begins at 9 p.m. on ABC. The game is also available to stream on the ESPN app.
The Cavaliers are 0-2 in the Finals and Kevin Love is out of Game 3 for a concussion. LeBron James said Game 3 at home is a must-win for the Cavaliers.
Here are five things to watch in tonight's match-up.
