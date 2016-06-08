Richard Jefferson to start in place of Kevin Love in Game 3

Richard Jefferson will start in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. (Source: WOIO)

Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson will replace injured forward Kevin Love in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, coach Tyronn Lue said before the game Wednesday.

Jefferson scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds in the Game 2 loss at Golden State on Sunday. He's averaging 5.6 points while playing 15.7 minutes per game in the postseason.

Love is out for Game 3 after suffering a concussion in Game 2.

