Tony Z's Game 3 halftime thoughts

*The Cavaliers did exactly what they wanted to do in the first quarter, feeding off the energy of the loudest crowd I've ever heard at The Q, building up a 20-point lead, and keeping the Splash Brothers scoreless.

*Speaking of Curry and Thompson, it's amazing, but they've yet to be the story in two and a half games in this series, which is concerning. If they become the story in the second half tonight, the Cavs' season will basically be over. That said, Curry has more personal fouls (3) than points (2) at the half.

*If you had Marreese Speights making the first 3 for the Warriors, well, uh, you're the only one. Klay Thompson has the other one, as they're 2-of-14 from the arc.

*Now more concerning news. LeBron's shots just aren't falling tonight. Former NBA star Steve Smith, now with Turner Sports, told us on Cleveland 19 News at 5 p.m. that he wanted LeBron to trust his jump shot more. James is trying, but he's 5-of-14 from the field, missing seven straight at one point, and in the final minute of the half, even missed a dunk. But he needs to keep running the offense, as it's still creating opportunities for other guys.

*Kyrie Irving has been spectacular, throwing down 19 points in the first half on 50 percent shooting. He's set the tone for the team tonight. Now the rest have to follow. This is it. Two more quarters to have any shot at all in this series.

