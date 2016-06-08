James: 'We finally got back to our game', Cavs wallop Warriors 120-90

Sometimes clichés say it best -- just what the doctor ordered.

The Cavaliers came out swinging and swinging and swinging some more. Kyrie’s 16 in the first quarter were just a beautiful thing to see, nearly as beautiful as the defense they played. Where has that been these first two games? Probably the same place as J.R. Smith’s jump shot, it showed up too. Hey, the gang was back together. Defense, and jumpers and everything.

Richard Jefferson in the starting lineup was a home run. You can already hear the phone calls to local sports talk radio stations that Kevin Love should just stay on the bench when he comes back. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson continue to not be a home run. I’m sure some of that had to do with the Cavaliers defense on Wednesday night, but they haven’t been playing defense like that all series. Nobody knows what is going on with the “Splash Brothers,” but we here in Cleveland don’t really care.

If they can stay on the shelf for another game, or maybe another three or four, we’d be fine with that.

There were two things I did not like tonight. Five more turnovers for LeBron, that is now 12 in the last two games. The other thing is bench scoring. Cavalier reserves did not tally a point until the fourth quarter. Normally that would cost you a game, or at least not have you dust the world champs by 30, but it was one of those nights. A 63-point turnaround from Game 2. What a night. They needed it.

Friday night is still a must win to get back in this series, but at least the Cavaliers are still breathing.

