Tia Ewing & Brian Duffy team up to kick cancer's butt

Marc's teams up to beat childhood cancers. (Source: Marc's)

Marc's store employees will get together to kick cancer's butt.

The weekend-long KICK IT (kick ball) tournament will happen this Thursday at Progressive Field.

Brian Duffy and Tia Ewing will suit up for the Marc's team.

Money raised will go towards childhood cancers. The fundraising goal is $75,000.

