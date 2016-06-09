Cavs ticket prices rising following Game 3 victory

The ticket prices for Game 3 of the NBA Finals dropped dramatically after the Cleveland Cavaliers dropped two games in Oakland to the Golden State Warriors.
The Cavaliers came back to wallop the Warriors in Game 3, beating Steph Curry and the Warriors 120-90.
Tickets were $160 for Game 4 and by early Thursday morning those prices had doubled.
What a difference one game makes, especially if you're a Cavs fan. Fans have a renewed sense of optimism about their team winning a championship.
We asked fans on Twitter do they think the Cavs can come back and win the series?
Can the @cavs come back and win the series against the @warriors? #ALLin216 #NBAFinals— Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) June 9, 2016
Trending on Twitter this morning 'Cavs in 6'.
I really hope the #Cavs Win in 6 #NBA Cavs in 6 Winning in the Land #NBA— Mr. Freeman. (@MrSammann805) June 9, 2016
Haha @Lvl1mmaMondala ....I'm tellin' ya, #Cavs in 6!!!! https://t.co/mcW4IMmjiY— Heather Dieckhoner (@heather_d_d808) June 9, 2016
That's the same sentiment among fans leaving the Q overnight.
"They're going to win Friday, go back to Golden State, win, come back home, Game 6 championship," predicts one Cleveland fan.
"If we keep playing the defense they played last night, keep Tristan, J.R. Smith keep doing what they're doing, we'll win here in Game 6," adds another Cavs fan.
It's safe to say, we have a series now.
Game 4 will be Friday night at 9 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.
