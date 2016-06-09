Sheriff: Mailbox bomb planted by Ohio trio injures officer

Three people from Ashtabula County are behind bars in central New York after planting a bomb in a correctional officer’s mailbox, authorities said. (Source: Nellie Bly, Wikipedia)

Keith Seppi, 58, Cindy L. Shields, 58, and Donna J. Seppi, 63 have been accused of hatching the plan. The incident took place in Oneida County, New York, east of Syracuse.

The correctional officer is being treated for critical injuries.

