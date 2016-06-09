New high school places students inside hospital

A new northeast Ohio high school will be embedded in a hospital. With a mix of traditional high school curriculum and hands-on learning in a hospital setting, it’s believed to be the first of its kind in the country.

The Lincoln-West School of Science and Health was opened by the MetroHealth System and Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

The school will have a schedule of ten weeks on, three weeks off, with students spending time at both MetroHealth's main campus and Lincoln-West, on West 30th Street in Cleveland. They will take classes including biology, English, Spanish, art and physical education and health, and will have access to MetroHealth's clinical staff for lectures, lab work and shadowing.

The design and curriculum was influenced in part by what was learned during the recent MetroHealth Scholars program, held during the 2015-2016 school year. As part of that program, high school freshmen shadowed MetroHealth employees from doctors to food service workers.

The school’s mission is to prepare students for post-secondary opportunities and careers.

Its staff consists of 10 teachers and one principal, and about 150 students are expected to enroll in the first year. The school board will vote to formally approve the new school at their meeting on June 28.



MetroHealth and the metropolitan school district first partnered in 2013, with the opening of a school-based health center at Mound-STEM, where students could see a doctor for their primary care needs right at school. The School Health program is aimed at breaking down barriers to health care access and has since grown to 14 schools.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.