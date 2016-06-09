Couple celebrates anniversary at Q for Game 3

Cavs games are special to Mark and Lori Siwik, but not just because they're cheering on their favorite team. The Siwik's got engaged at a Cavs game back in the 1990, and the Broadview Heights couple celebrated another big milestone at Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night.

"Here we are celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary," said Mark Siwik, surrounded by his family.

They said the win was the perfect gift. However, a championship might be even better. The couple's son, Max, offered his thoughts on how the Cavs can accomplish that, specifically when it comes to Kevin Love. If he's eligible to play, coming off concussion protocol, Max doesn't think the forward should start.

"Keep Love on the bench, bring him in, maybe play him at the five, with the small ball lineup tonight we matched them, Draymond Green, I love to see it."

Game 4 will be Friday night at the Q. Tip-off is at 9 p.m.

