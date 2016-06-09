Taco Bell in downtown Cleveland would offer apps, alcohol

Taco Bell Cantina -- a fancy, hip version of the fast food restaurant chain -- could be coming to Downtown Cleveland. (Source: Wikipedia Commons)

The cantina concept features a dining area, local artwork on the walls and a menu that features appetizers and alcohol. The company introduced the idea last year as a way to reach millennials living in urban areas.

The company hopes to set up shop in the old May Company building, in the Cadillac Ranch space at 158 Euclid Avenue.

