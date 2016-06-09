Justin Bieber fight in downtown Cleveland caught on camera after NBA Finals Game 3

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -- In case you were wondering (you weren't), Justin Bieber is at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland tonight. Before tipoff, Justin Bieber fast-walked into the arena to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors. the way he speed walked at the end to try and keep up with the guy, HE'S SO PRECIOUS https://t.co/irBTf8Wrsy — i love justin (@JustinIsSlaying) June 8, 2016 Another celebrity sighting in Cleveland today was...

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -- In case you were wondering (you weren't), Justin Bieber is at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland tonight. Before tipoff, Justin Bieber fast-walked into the arena to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors. the way he speed walked at the end to try and keep up with the guy, HE'S SO PRECIOUS https://t.co/irBTf8Wrsy — i love justin (@JustinIsSlaying) June 8, 2016 Another celebrity sighting in Cleveland today was...

Justin Bieber speed walks into the Q for Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Cleveland

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber got into a fistfight at The Westin hotel in downtown Cleveland Wednesday night, according to police.

Bieber was seen at Quicken Loans Arena earlier Wednesday evening, where the Cavaliers blew out the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He was booed by the crowd when shown on the jumbotron.

TMZ claims to have obtained video of the fight. If you can't see the video below, click here.

It's unclear what started the altercation.

Bieber took to Instagram early Thursday afternoon.

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jun 9, 2016 at 10:58am PDT





The Cavs have a chance to tie the series at two with a win against the Warriors on Friday.

