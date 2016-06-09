Justin Bieber fight in downtown Cleveland caught on camera after - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Justin Bieber fight in downtown Cleveland caught on camera after NBA Finals Game 3

Justin Bieber (Source: AP Images)

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Canadian pop superstar Justin Bieber got into a fistfight at The Westin hotel in downtown Cleveland Wednesday night, according to police.

Bieber was seen at Quicken Loans Arena earlier Wednesday evening, where the Cavaliers blew out the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He was booed by the crowd when shown on the jumbotron.

TMZ claims to have obtained video of the fight. If you can't see the video below, click here.

It's unclear what started the altercation.

Bieber took to Instagram early Thursday afternoon.



The Cavs have a chance to tie the series at two with a win against the Warriors on Friday.

