Chipotle offering BOGO deal for Cleveland Cavaliers fans Friday

Chipotle locations in Cleveland, Akron and Canton are offering a buy-one-get-one deal Friday if you wear wine and gold in honor of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Of course, guac is still extra.

The deal is for June 10, 2016 from 3 - 8 p.m. The special ends just before Game 4 tipoff at 9 p.m.

