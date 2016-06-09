Metropark summer concerts are back

Two of Cleveland Metroparks summer concert series events return this week. (Source: WOIO)

The events will feature live music and local food trucks.

Edgewater Live will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Edgewater Beach.

Euclid Beach Live will be held during the same time slot Friday at Euclid Beach Park.

