MetroHealth opens first high school on hospital campus for Cleveland students

MetroHealth Medical Center just made a big announcement that will give more students a head start on their career path.

The newly created Lincoln-West School of Science & Health will give high school students in Cleveland a chance to be on the MetroHealth campus, shadowing everyone from doctors to food service workers.

According to MetroHealth officials, students will take a traditional high school curriculum that includes Biology, English, Spanish, Art and Physical Education, but they will also have access to MetroHealth's clinical staff for lectures, lab work and job shadowing.

"To our knowledge, it's the first high school that will sit inside a physical, operating hospital, and what's really exciting is the access for my students to the health care industry while they are in high school," said Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

There will be 10 teachers and one principal. School officials expect that 150 students will enroll in the first year.

After the school board formally approves the new school, the doors will be set to open on July 7. Students will go to school at the Lincoln-West School of Science & Health for cycles that include 10 weeks in school and then having three weeks off.

Students will still spend some time at Lincoln-West High School.

