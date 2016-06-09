Report: Kevin Love expected to play Game 4, will come off bench - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: Kevin Love expected to play Game 4, will come off bench

Kevin Love's time away from the court looks to be over, but his time on the bench will likely continue.

The star forward is expected to play in Game 4, given that he passes one more medical evaluation before tip off Friday night at Quicken Loans Arena, according to a report from the Akron Beacon Journal's Jason Lloyd.

Love missed Game 3 after suffering a concussion in the Cavaliers' Game 2 loss to the Warriors in Oakland, California. The Cavaliers didn't miss a beat without the forward, blowing out the Warriors in Game 3 Wednesday, in which Richard Jefferson replaced Love in the starting lineup.

The team is "privately confident" that Love will pass his final examination in time to suit up on Friday, according to Lloyd.

