First brew bus tour rolls into Akron, Canton area

There's some buzz about a new business in the Akron and Canton area.

It's a brew bus and the motto is: "Get ye to the brewery!"

Tim Orr told me he started NEO Brew Tours after seeing what he calls an explosion of microbreweries in northeast Ohio.

"Since I kind of have it going, it's been rolling, people are excited about it," said Orr.

Here's how it works: The bus will pick you up at a location then you'll head to several breweries where you'll tour and sample. At $40 a person, you get a designated driver and an opportunity to try a new brew -- on and off the bus.

Orr wants riders to have a good time, but says there's zero tolerance for irresponsible behavior.

"We're not a party bus, I want to make that clear. If people have had too much to drink, as long as you're not being rude and or anything like that, you'll be okay," he said.

The mechanical engineer is hoping this brew bus business takes off and he can expand and get more brew buses on the roads.

"We always have a lot of good ideas and a lot of times you never take the risk, so the big thing for me was do it," said Orr.

