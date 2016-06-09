Romona's Kids: Aurora robotics team's ingenuity wins title

Northeast Ohio seems to have more than its share of robotics whiz kids. A Cleveland team recently won the First Robotics World Championship. But members of another team are also World Champions in a different division of that same competition.

This week’s Romona’s Kids are from Aurora.



TBD, or To Be Determined, is a First Tech Challenge team.

This year’s game was modeled after mountain rescue situations. They even used a 3D printer to make parts, including a sweeper to pick up simulated debris.

“The size of the debris is one thing we took into account so we’d always be able to have two of them touching it when we’re sweeping, to make it as efficient as possible,” said TBD member Barbora Ptackova.

“We won worlds I think because of our unique design,” said Kameron Fry. “We’re able to move up the ramp, which other robots can’t do.”

“It really showed how our hard work and dedication throughout the season really paid off,” said Tyler Thieding.

“When we saw the final score on the board and we realized we won it was incredible, it was really awesome,” said Kavya Kosana.

Their robot was even able to hoist itself up with a very ingenious 3D printed hook. The team not only beat 128 other high school teams from around the world for the championship, but also took the Control Award for software and programming.

