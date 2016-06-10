ALERT: 3 right lanes of I-90 E closed between West 98th and West - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

ALERT: 3 right lanes of I-90 E closed between West 98th and West 44th due to serious crash

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Three right lanes of I - 90 East between W 98 & W 44 are currently closed due to serious motor vehicle crash, Cleveland police said.  

Traffic is slow going in that area. 

Check back for details. 

